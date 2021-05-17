Dr. Henry Wodnicki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wodnicki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Wodnicki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Wodnicki, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Comprehensive Cancer Center4306 Alton Rd Fl 2, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2177
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic bedside manner! Dr Wodnicki makes you very comfortable. Have seen him for over 10 years
About Dr. Henry Wodnicki, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124010020
Education & Certifications
- Baylor UMC
- Mount Sinai MC
- St Barnabas-UMDNJ
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wodnicki accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wodnicki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wodnicki has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Intestinal Obstruction and Destruction of Anal Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wodnicki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wodnicki speaks Spanish.
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Wodnicki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wodnicki.
