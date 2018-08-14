Overview of Dr. Henry Woo, MD

Dr. Henry Woo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Woo works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Transcatheter Embolization, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.