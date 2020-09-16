Overview of Dr. Henry Wu, MD

Dr. Henry Wu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital, Community Hospital Of Bremen, Elkhart General Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wu works at Nephrology Physicians in Goshen, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.