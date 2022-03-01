Dr. Henry Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Wu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Anthony P. Azar M.d. PC101 Lafayette St Fl 6, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 966-9160
Heart & Vascular Care70 Bowery Rm 303, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 925-4088
Healthier Cardiovascular Specialties - Excelsior Integrated Medical Group762 59th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 393-5333Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Wu is an expert at what he does, but he is also kind, thorough and efficient. His staff was friendly, knowledgeable and I felt really supported during a stressful time. The office is beautiful. The service was quick and they all did a great job! I feel like I have a plan to navigate my issues thanks to them. I’m very grateful
- Columbia-Presbyn Hosp
- Cornell U/NY Hosp
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Columbia University
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Cardiac Imaging and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.