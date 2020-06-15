Dr. Henry Zegzula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zegzula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Zegzula, MD
Overview of Dr. Henry Zegzula, MD
Dr. Henry Zegzula, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Austin Hayes1200 NW Naito Pkwy Ste 310, Portland, OR 97209 Directions (503) 292-9200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zegzula did amazing work never been happier. Very skilled surgeon.
About Dr. Henry Zegzula, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1811968639
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
