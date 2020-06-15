Overview of Dr. Henry Zegzula, MD

Dr. Henry Zegzula, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Zegzula works at Austin Hayes MD in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.