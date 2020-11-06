See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Henry Zhu, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Henry Zhu, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Sacramento, CA
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Henry Zhu, MD

Dr. Henry Zhu, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Zhu works at The Permanente Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Zhu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chwbca-mercy General Hospital
    3701 J St Ste 109, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 733-4100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zhu?

    Nov 06, 2020
    Dr. Zhu saved my life by performing quintuple bypass surgery when for a year, I thought I had been battling heartburn for a year before a EKG stress test and angiogram revealed that I had 5 coronary artery blockages of 90% or more that could not be stented. His reputation among the nursing staff and colleagues at the hospital is impeccable. The nurses told me they could tell I was one of his patients b/c of how precise his incisions are. His NP who constantly checked on me during recovery was great as well. We were impressed by his academic quals and now we can attest as to why he has been in nothing but the finest academic institutions--he is the best! Thank you again Dr. Zhu for giving me a second chance at life!
    — Nov 06, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Henry Zhu, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Henry Zhu, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zhu to family and friends

    Dr. Zhu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zhu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Henry Zhu, MD.

    About Dr. Henry Zhu, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144249376
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Universty Of Pennsylvania Health System Research Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery University Of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Zhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zhu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zhu works at The Permanente Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zhu’s profile.

    Dr. Zhu speaks Cantonese and Chinese.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Henry Zhu, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.