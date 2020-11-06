Dr. Henry Zhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Zhu, MD
Overview of Dr. Henry Zhu, MD
Dr. Henry Zhu, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Zhu works at
Dr. Zhu's Office Locations
Chwbca-mercy General Hospital3701 J St Ste 109, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zhu saved my life by performing quintuple bypass surgery when for a year, I thought I had been battling heartburn for a year before a EKG stress test and angiogram revealed that I had 5 coronary artery blockages of 90% or more that could not be stented. His reputation among the nursing staff and colleagues at the hospital is impeccable. The nurses told me they could tell I was one of his patients b/c of how precise his incisions are. His NP who constantly checked on me during recovery was great as well. We were impressed by his academic quals and now we can attest as to why he has been in nothing but the finest academic institutions--he is the best! Thank you again Dr. Zhu for giving me a second chance at life!
About Dr. Henry Zhu, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1144249376
Education & Certifications
- Universty Of Pennsylvania Health System Research Fellowship
- Cardiothoracic Surgery University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Harvard Medical School
- Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Zhu speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
