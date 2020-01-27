Overview of Dr. Henry Zuniga, MD

Dr. Henry Zuniga, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital.



Dr. Zuniga works at Office of Henry Zuniga MD in Munster, IN with other offices in Marshall, MI and Newburgh, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.