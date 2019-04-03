Overview of Dr. Henry Zupnick, MD

Dr. Henry Zupnick, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Zupnick works at South Shore Internal Medicine in Lynbrook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.