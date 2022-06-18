Overview of Dr. Heo-Jeng Ooi, MD

Dr. Heo-Jeng Ooi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.



Dr. Ooi works at Eye Medicine & Surgery For Greater Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.