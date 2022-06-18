See All Ophthalmologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Heo-Jeng Ooi, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Heo-Jeng Ooi, MD

Dr. Heo-Jeng Ooi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.

Dr. Ooi works at Eye Medicine & Surgery For Greater Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ooi's Office Locations

    Jeffrey H. Cohen Dc PC
    4627 5th Ave Bldg 1, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 (412) 683-4400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Exotropia
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Exotropia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 18, 2022
    I had a bad fall on June 5 , 2022 The U. P. M. C . we’re giving me the runaround. They told me twice she would call me tonight . When that didn’t happen my friend Chuck Punzell highly recommended Dr . OOI , He told me Dr. OOI was was a excellent Caring Doctors who spent a lot time in examination of my eyes . He spent a lot of time in answering my questions. His whole staff was very nice and went out of there way to make me feel comfortable. His top notch assistant Bill even came out of the office to cross me across the street. Who does that today ? Give that man a raise for excellent service . So if your experiencing eye problems. and you don’t know who to call I would highly recommend you make a appointment with Dr. OOI . From Cataracts, to eye surgery you will not find a more caring doctor than Dr. OOI. One call does it all . And Dr OOI has a treatment plan for you . Make that call Today!
    Jim Sheets — Jun 18, 2022
    About Dr. Heo-Jeng Ooi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1629269360
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Upmc Eye &amp;amp; Ear Institute
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heo-Jeng Ooi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ooi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ooi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ooi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ooi works at Eye Medicine & Surgery For Greater Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Ooi’s profile.

    Dr. Ooi has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ooi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ooi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ooi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ooi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ooi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

