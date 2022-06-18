Dr. Heo-Jeng Ooi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ooi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heo-Jeng Ooi, MD
Overview of Dr. Heo-Jeng Ooi, MD
Dr. Heo-Jeng Ooi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Ooi works at
Dr. Ooi's Office Locations
-
1
Jeffrey H. Cohen Dc PC4627 5th Ave Bldg 1, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 683-4400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ooi?
I had a bad fall on June 5 , 2022 The U. P. M. C . we’re giving me the runaround. They told me twice she would call me tonight . When that didn’t happen my friend Chuck Punzell highly recommended Dr . OOI , He told me Dr. OOI was was a excellent Caring Doctors who spent a lot time in examination of my eyes . He spent a lot of time in answering my questions. His whole staff was very nice and went out of there way to make me feel comfortable. His top notch assistant Bill even came out of the office to cross me across the street. Who does that today ? Give that man a raise for excellent service . So if your experiencing eye problems. and you don’t know who to call I would highly recommend you make a appointment with Dr. OOI . From Cataracts, to eye surgery you will not find a more caring doctor than Dr. OOI. One call does it all . And Dr OOI has a treatment plan for you . Make that call Today!
About Dr. Heo-Jeng Ooi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Chinese
- 1629269360
Education & Certifications
- Upmc Eye &amp; Ear Institute
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ooi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ooi accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ooi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ooi works at
Dr. Ooi has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ooi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ooi speaks Chinese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ooi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ooi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ooi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ooi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.