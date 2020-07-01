Dr. Hera Sambaziotis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sambaziotis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hera Sambaziotis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
HSMF Womens Care1991 Marcus Ave Ste M101, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 437-2020Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareConnect
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Sambaziotis And the entire team are wonderful, they make uncomfortable situations or outcomes less stressful. They provide excellent care and do consider each patient one at a time. Wait time is considerably lower than you would expect and if there is a delay I have always been advised while waiting. I highly recommend this practice and have done so many times.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1588744148
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Dr. Sambaziotis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sambaziotis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sambaziotis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sambaziotis has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sambaziotis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sambaziotis speaks Greek and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Sambaziotis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sambaziotis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sambaziotis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sambaziotis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.