Dr. Hera Stephens, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.5 (26)
Overview of Dr. Hera Stephens, MD

Dr. Hera Stephens, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from HIGHER MEDICAL INSTITUTE-PLEVEN / MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Mclaren Port Huron and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Stephens works at Usf Dept of Opthalmology in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stephens' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Usf Dept of Opthalmology
    13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 974-3541
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Usf Dermatology Laboratory
    12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 974-3541

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Port Huron
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myasthenia Gravis
Tremor
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Myasthenia Gravis
Tremor
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)

Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Hera Stephens, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • English, Greek
    • 1740475193
    Education & Certifications

    • HIGHER MEDICAL INSTITUTE-PLEVEN / MEDICAL ACADEMY
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
