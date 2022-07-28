Dr. Stephens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hera Stephens, MD
Dr. Hera Stephens, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from HIGHER MEDICAL INSTITUTE-PLEVEN / MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Mclaren Port Huron and Tampa General Hospital.
Usf Dept of Opthalmology13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-3541Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Usf Dermatology Laboratory12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-3541
- Mclaren Port Huron
- Tampa General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
I had seen many doctors of all kinds of specialties for my neuromuscular problem. Dr. Stephens listened to to my story including the evolution of the problem and possible causes. Dr. Stephens gave me a thorough neuromuscular exam and was able to give me a probable diagnosis immediately. I am going to have a repeat of my electric transmission test, because my old one was a year old, and we will do a muscle biopsy to confirm the exact version of the muscular disease I have. I would recommend her to anyone who has this kind of issue.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English, Greek
- HIGHER MEDICAL INSTITUTE-PLEVEN / MEDICAL ACADEMY
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Stephens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephens has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stephens speaks Greek.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephens.
