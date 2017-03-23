Dr. Herach Yadegarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yadegarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herach Yadegarian, MD
Overview
Dr. Herach Yadegarian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Locations
Herach H Yadegarian MD800 S Central Ave Ste 308, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 240-8767
Herach Yadegarian M.d. A Medical Corp.411 N Central Ave Ste 130, Glendale, CA 91203 Directions (818) 550-1965
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- LACare
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Herach Yadegarian, MD
- Family Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Armenian
Education & Certifications
- Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yadegarian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yadegarian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yadegarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yadegarian speaks Arabic and Armenian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Yadegarian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yadegarian.
