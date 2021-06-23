Overview of Dr. Heraj Patel, DPM

Dr. Heraj Patel, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Performance Foot & Ankle in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.