Overview of Dr. Herath Wijerathna, MD

Dr. Herath Wijerathna, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Danbury, CT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PERADENIYA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.



Dr. Wijerathna works at Western Connecticut Medical Group in Danbury, CT with other offices in Southborough, MA and Framingham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.