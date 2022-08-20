See All Rheumatologists in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Herbert Baraf, MD

Rheumatology
4.0 (26)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Herbert Baraf, MD

Dr. Herbert Baraf, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.

Dr. Baraf works at Arthritis And Rheumatism Associates in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD, Washington, DC, Olney, MD and Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baraf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis Rheumatism Associate PC
    2730 University Blvd W Ste 310, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 293-9412
  2. 2
    Arthritis and Rheumatism Associates, PC
    5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 600, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 942-7600
  3. 3
    Dc
    2021 K St NW Ste 300, Washington, DC 20006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 942-7600
  4. 4
    Olney
    18111 Prince Philip Dr Ste 323, Olney, MD 20832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 942-7600
  5. 5
    Arthritis and Rheumatism Associates, PC
    2730 Univ Blvd Ste 310, Rockville, MD 20902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 942-7600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Gout
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Gout

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 20, 2022
    Dr. Baraf takes his time to listen to you about the problems. He does a examination and blood work to be fully informed about you le health. Wish more doctors are like him.
    Wendy Ortega — Aug 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Herbert Baraf, MD
    About Dr. Herbert Baraf, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063411494
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • George Washington University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Herbert Baraf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baraf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baraf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baraf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baraf has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baraf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Baraf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baraf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baraf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baraf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

