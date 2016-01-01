Dr. Cantrill III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herbert Cantrill III, MD
Overview of Dr. Herbert Cantrill III, MD
Dr. Herbert Cantrill III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Vitreo Retinal Surgery7760 France Ave S Ste 310, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 929-1131
Vitreo Retinal Surgery Pllc3601 W 76th St Ste 300, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 929-1131
Vitreoretinal Surgery3701 12th St N Ste 102, Saint Cloud, MN 56303 Directions (320) 654-8353
Vitreoretinal Surgery4815 W Arrowhead Rd Ste 210, Hermantown, MN 55811 Directions (218) 625-5020
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Cantrill III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cantrill III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cantrill III has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cantrill III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cantrill III speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantrill III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantrill III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantrill III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantrill III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.