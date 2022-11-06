See All Cardiologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Herbert Cohen, MD

Cardiology
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients
62 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Herbert Cohen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.

Dr. Cohen works at Schwartz & Breecker Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Herbert E Cohen M.d.
    1015 Chestnut St Ste 1518, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Treadmill Stress Test
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Arrhythmia Screening
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Chest Pain
Cholesterol Screening
Coronary Angiogram
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Nuclear Stress Testing
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Sinus Bradycardia
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Diseases
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardioversion, Elective
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Block
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Disease
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Unstable Angina
Venous Hypertension
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 06, 2022
    Dr Cohen was very thoughtful, smart and helpful. An excellent doctor.
    — Nov 06, 2022
    About Dr. Herbert Cohen, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 62 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1043380173
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Bellevue Hospital Center
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Lankenau Medical Center

