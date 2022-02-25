Dr. Herbert Coussons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coussons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herbert Coussons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Herbert Coussons, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Locations
Webster Avenue Location704 S Webster Ave Ste 110, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 338-6868
Marinette Location3200 Shore Dr Ste 3, Marinette, WI 54143 Directions (920) 338-6868
Bellin Health Generations - Development Drive2411 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, WI 54304 Directions (920) 888-2828Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 2:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Appleton Location1688 N Casaloma Dr, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (920) 338-6868
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arise Health Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthEOS
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- Principal Financial Group
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WEA Trust
- WellPoint
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
- WPS Health Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, Caring, Thorough, Patient and Kind.
About Dr. Herbert Coussons, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1427007624
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Medical Center / Hospital
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coussons has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coussons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coussons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coussons has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coussons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Coussons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coussons.
