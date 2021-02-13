Overview of Dr. Herbert Dimeola Jr, MD

Dr. Herbert Dimeola Jr, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Stafford Springs, CT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Dimeola Jr works at Johnson Memorial Hospital Inc in Stafford Springs, CT with other offices in Enfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.