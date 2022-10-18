Dr. Herbert Fischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herbert Fischer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Herbert Fischer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenixville, PA. They graduated from Johann-Wolfgang-Goethe-Universitaet Frankfurt, Fachbereich Humanmedizin and is affiliated with Phoenixville Hospital, Pottstown Hospital and Reading Hospital.
Dr. Fischer works at
Locations
-
1
PMA Medical Specialists LLC826 Main St Ste 100, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Directions (610) 933-8484
-
2
Pottstown Medical Specialists1591 Medical Dr, Pottstown, PA 19464 Directions (610) 326-8005
-
3
Performance Spine and Sports Physicians PC824 Main St Ste 201, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Directions (484) 938-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenixville Hospital
- Pottstown Hospital
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fischer?
Mom liked to say she was Dr. Fischer’s first patient at Phoenixville, meeting in the ER where he and the team saved her life. For the first time, in 2004. He always took great care of her and her heart related conditions. Whenever she was a patient in the hospital (non-heart related) somehow he found out and always stopped by to say hi which lifted her spirits. There were many times her visiting nurses called him at all hours and he always responded in a timely manner. When she needed valve surgery which Phoenixville did not perform at the time, Dr. Fischer recommended a wonderful specialist at U of PA who successfully performed the surgery. Fast forward to 11/2020, she peacefully passed, and not from her heart issues. She and Dr. Fischer had ongoing quarterly appointments which kept her heart going strong for 16 years, to age 93. Thank you Dr. Fischer, I highly, without a doubt, would recommend you to anyone seeking a heart specialist.
About Dr. Herbert Fischer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, German
- 1902988397
Education & Certifications
- Med College Pa
- Med College Of Pa And Hospital
- Johann-Wolfgang-Goethe-Universitaet Frankfurt, Fachbereich Humanmedizin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fischer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischer works at
Dr. Fischer speaks German.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.