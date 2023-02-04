Dr. Herbert Glatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herbert Glatt, MD
Overview of Dr. Herbert Glatt, MD
Dr. Herbert Glatt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Glatt's Office Locations
University Eye Specialists1932 Alcoa Hwy Ste 255, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 244-2020
Knoxville Eye Surgery Center LLC160 Capital Dr, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 251-0338
University Eye Specialists P.c.140 Capital Dr, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 539-6052
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! Everything went well. Super staff.
About Dr. Herbert Glatt, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glatt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glatt has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Entropion and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Glatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glatt.
