Overview of Dr. Herbert Glatt, MD

Dr. Herbert Glatt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Glatt works at University Eye Specialists in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Entropion and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.