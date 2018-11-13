Dr. Herbert Gould, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gould is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herbert Gould, MD
Dr. Herbert Gould, MD
Dr. Herbert Gould, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Gould's Office Locations
Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist16220 Frederick Rd Ste 204, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Directions (301) 963-9222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
wonderful doctor!!
About Dr. Herbert Gould, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gould has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gould accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gould has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gould. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gould.
