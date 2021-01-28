Dr. Herbert Grossman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herbert Grossman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Herbert Grossman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.
Dr. Grossman works at
Herbert M Grossman MD4525 E Skyline Dr Ste 125, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 742-7724Monday9:00am - 3:30pmTuesday9:00am - 3:30pmWednesday9:00am - 3:30pmThursday9:00am - 3:30pmFriday9:00am - 3:30pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I saw Dr. Grossman for over 20 years, and he is the best psychiatrist ever and is the only one I have ever met so far who specializes in Bipolar Disorder, not necessarily MOOD DISORDERS, though I'm sure he is good at everything! He values spending his time with his patients, and I cannot imagine why he hasn't retired yet. He loves his life's work, knows medicine for the mind and body, and has very strong work ethic. I have loved working with him and hope he never retires because I'll never find as good of a medical doctor as my luck found him in my late teens to early 20's while in college at Pima Community College and The University of Arizona.
- Psychiatry
- 58 years of experience
- English
- La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Dr. Grossman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.