Dr. Herbert Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Herbert Jones, MD
Dr. Herbert Jones, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Vidalia, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Memorial Health Meadows Hospital.
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
Vidalia ENT Associates1707 Meadows Ln Ste C, Vidalia, GA 30474 Directions (912) 299-5607Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
The staff is awesome. Dr. H. Jones cares about his patients.
About Dr. Herbert Jones, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1164510681
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
