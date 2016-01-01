Overview of Dr. Herbert Karpelman, DPM

Dr. Herbert Karpelman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cheshire, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Karpelman works at Herbert M Karpelman Jr DPM in Cheshire, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.