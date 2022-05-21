Overview of Dr. Herbert Knauf, MD

Dr. Herbert Knauf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Knauf works at Eye Site Of Tampa Bay in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Trinity, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Corneal Diseases and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.