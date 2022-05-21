Dr. Herbert Knauf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knauf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herbert Knauf, MD
Overview of Dr. Herbert Knauf, MD
Dr. Herbert Knauf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Knauf's Office Locations
Robson Eye Institute601 S Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL 33764 Directions (727) 799-3772
Eye Site of Tampa Bay PA2560 Gulf To Bay Blvd Ste 100, Clearwater, FL 33765 Directions (727) 799-3772
Eye Site of Tampa Bay2031 Little Rd, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 375-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Knauf performed cataract surgery and did lens implantation in both eyes as I also had a different stigmatism in each eye and wore 3 different Rx eyeglasses (prescribed by a different doctor). I drove across the state to be a patient of Dr. Knauf because he has the latest state of the art technology in his practice and is the best in the business. I had a perfect outcome and no pain. It was an amazing procedure and he provides great patient care!
About Dr. Herbert Knauf, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1396774501
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla
- U Tex Sw Mc
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knauf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knauf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knauf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knauf has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Corneal Diseases and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knauf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Knauf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knauf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knauf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knauf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.