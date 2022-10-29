See All Gastroenterologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Herbert Lee, MD

Gastroenterology
3.4 (23)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Herbert Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from National Taiwan University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Lee works at Irvine Digestive Disease Center Inc in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Irvine Digestive Disease Center Inc
    113 Waterworks Way Ste 315, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 552-9628

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 29, 2022
    My husband had a screening colonoscopy with Dr. Lee. During the pre-procedure visit, Dr. Lee took time and explained what causes colon cancer and how colonoscopy works. He answered all our questions. We have no issues to understand him. The screening colonoscopy procedure went well. Dr. Lee's team is very professional and is very nice. Their charge for the screening colonoscopy is very competitive and reasonable. It is true that they are a little hard to reach by phone. We had luck calling them in the afternoon.
    Jenny — Oct 29, 2022
    About Dr. Herbert Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Mandarin and Minnan
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740206689
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Mich Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wayne State University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wayne State U Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • National Taiwan University, College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Herbert Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Irvine Digestive Disease Center Inc in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lee speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Minnan.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

