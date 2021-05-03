Overview of Dr. Herbert Lepor, MD

Dr. Herbert Lepor, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Lepor works at Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.