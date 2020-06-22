Dr. H Stephen Maguire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maguire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. H Stephen Maguire, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, LA.
Mid State Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center3444 Masonic Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 374-6401
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Maguire did an amazing job on my breast reduction. He has awesome bedside manner. Maguire and his staff are very professional, and easy to talk to. I felt very safe and I am happy with my results. I would recommend him to anyone!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- Plastic Surgery
