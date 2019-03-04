See All Oncologists in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. Herbert Malinoff, MD

Medical Oncology
1.7 (22)
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Herbert Malinoff, MD

Dr. Herbert Malinoff, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and University Hospital - University of Michigan.

Dr. Malinoff works at Back And Pain Center in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Ypsilanti, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Malinoff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Regents of the Univ. of Michigan
    325 E Eisenhower Pkwy Ste 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 615-7246
  2. 2
    4870 W Clark Rd Ste 205, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 434-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Mar 04, 2019
    Dr. Malinoff is an amazing physician. If you see him expecting to “score” you won’t like him because he tells the truth. I would honestly say he saved my life. If you’re honest with him he’ll go to any length imaginable to improve your life. He’s super smart though and will see through lies like you can’t imagine. The BEST at what he does. Not even a close 2nd.
    Phoenix, AZ — Mar 04, 2019
    About Dr. Herbert Malinoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518991686
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malinoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malinoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malinoff has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malinoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Malinoff. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malinoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malinoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malinoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

