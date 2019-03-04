Dr. Malinoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herbert Malinoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Herbert Malinoff, MD
Dr. Herbert Malinoff, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Malinoff works at
Dr. Malinoff's Office Locations
-
1
Regents of the Univ. of Michigan325 E Eisenhower Pkwy Ste 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 Directions (734) 615-7246
- 2 4870 W Clark Rd Ste 205, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 434-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malinoff?
Dr. Malinoff is an amazing physician. If you see him expecting to “score” you won’t like him because he tells the truth. I would honestly say he saved my life. If you’re honest with him he’ll go to any length imaginable to improve your life. He’s super smart though and will see through lies like you can’t imagine. The BEST at what he does. Not even a close 2nd.
About Dr. Herbert Malinoff, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1518991686
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malinoff accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malinoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malinoff works at
Dr. Malinoff has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malinoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Malinoff. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malinoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malinoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malinoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.