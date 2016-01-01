Dr. Herbert Mendel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herbert Mendel, MD
Overview of Dr. Herbert Mendel, MD
Dr. Herbert Mendel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.
Dr. Mendel works at
Dr. Mendel's Office Locations
-
1
Central New York Surgical Physicians PC739 Irving Ave Ste 450, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 492-5763
-
2
Crouse Hospital736 Irving Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 470-7111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mendel?
About Dr. Herbert Mendel, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, German
- 1679524748
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendel works at
Dr. Mendel has seen patients for Hidradenitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mendel speaks German.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.