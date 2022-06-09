Dr. Herbert Nassour III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nassour III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herbert Nassour III, MD
Overview of Dr. Herbert Nassour III, MD
Dr. Herbert Nassour III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Nassour III's Office Locations
UT Health Rio Grande Valley3804 S Jackson Rd Ste 1, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 296-3001
L.stacy Mitchell M.d. P.A.3115 Center Point Dr, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 296-1834
Valley Baptist Medical Center-harlingen2101 Pease St, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 296-3001
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good, did a basil cell op. On ear, no pain, very careing great care at the Edinburg regional hospital
About Dr. Herbert Nassour III, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1972506228
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nassour III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nassour III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nassour III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nassour III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nassour III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nassour III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nassour III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.