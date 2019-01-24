Dr. Herbert Orenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herbert Orenstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Herbert Orenstein, MD
Dr. Herbert Orenstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Orenstein works at
Dr. Orenstein's Office Locations
Herbert N Orenstein MD Ps901 Boren Ave Ste 702, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 699-1998
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Orenstein has been a god-send! I was suffering anxiety & depression to a point that I was not functional. It took every ounce of effort to even pick up the phone to make appts. After speaking with Marla (ofc mgr), I knew things would change for the better. She spent quality time explaining their process, and got me in quickly to see Dr. Orenstein who has changed my life like no other Dr has ever done with his unique way of managing medications. AMAZING DR...I LITERALLY TRUST HIM W/ MY LIFE!
About Dr. Herbert Orenstein, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1003020389
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- University of Pennsylvania BA in Natural Science
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orenstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orenstein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Orenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.