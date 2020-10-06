Dr. Herbert Oye, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herbert Oye, DO
Overview of Dr. Herbert Oye, DO
Dr. Herbert Oye, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oye's Office Locations
- 1 250 Stanaford Rd Ste 203, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 255-3601
Hospital Affiliations
- Beckley Arh Hospital
- Raleigh General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The staff is very friendly, Mrs Oye shows genuine concern for the patients and she knows your name when you come to the office, I know my brother is in good hands there he always gets great care.
About Dr. Herbert Oye, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1649261330
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and General Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oye has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oye has seen patients for Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oye speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Oye. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oye.
