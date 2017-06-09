Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herbert Shapiro, MD
Overview of Dr. Herbert Shapiro, MD
Dr. Herbert Shapiro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Dr. Shapiro's Office Locations
-
1
St Louis Neuropathy and Pain Relief Center LLC10777 Sunset Office Dr Ste 40, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 222-0060
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shapiro?
He is an excellent doctor and truly listens to his patients! His nurse Victoria is wonderful. She is so friendly and always has a smile on her face. Would recommend to anyone looking for a top notch doctor
About Dr. Herbert Shapiro, MD
- General Surgery
- 63 years of experience
- English
- 1629061403
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.