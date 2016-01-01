Dr. Herbert Shick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herbert Shick, MD
Overview
Dr. Herbert Shick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Shick works at
Locations
-
1
Radiology Imaging Facilitiesllc3800 Johnson St Ste C, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 962-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shick?
About Dr. Herbert Shick, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1538256342
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shick accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shick works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.