Dr. Herbert Slavin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Herbert Slavin, MD
Dr. Herbert Slavin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lauderhill, FL. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Slavin's Office Locations
Institute of Advanced Medicine7200 W Commercial Blvd Ste 210, Lauderhill, FL 33319 Directions (954) 748-4991Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
he's been my doctor for years, when i have a concern or if i need a blood work and i request it they order it without any problems
About Dr. Herbert Slavin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New Rochelle Hospital
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
