Overview of Dr. Herbert Wasserman, MD

Dr. Herbert Wasserman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Wasserman works at Herbert Wasserman M.d. PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.