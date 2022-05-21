Overview of Dr. Herbert Watkins, MD

Dr. Herbert Watkins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Columbia University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast and Titus Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Watkins works at Houston Metro Urology in Houston, TX with other offices in Pasadena, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.