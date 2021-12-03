See All Ophthalmologists in Libertyville, IL
Dr. Hercules Logothetis, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Hercules Logothetis, MD

Dr. Hercules Logothetis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Libertyville, IL. 

Dr. Logothetis works at Eye Physicians Of Libertyville in Libertyville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Logothetis' Office Locations

    Hercules Logothetis, MD
    1880 W Winchester Rd Ste 105, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 362-3811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nearsightedness
Migraine
Stye
Nearsightedness
Migraine
Stye

Treatment frequency



Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Exams for Glasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Hercules Logothetis, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1376955880
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hercules Logothetis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logothetis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Logothetis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Logothetis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Logothetis works at Eye Physicians Of Libertyville in Libertyville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Logothetis’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Logothetis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Logothetis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Logothetis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Logothetis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

