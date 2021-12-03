Dr. Hercules Logothetis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logothetis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hercules Logothetis, MD
Dr. Hercules Logothetis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Libertyville, IL.
Dr. Logothetis' Office Locations
Hercules Logothetis, MD1880 W Winchester Rd Ste 105, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 362-3811
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Logothetis performed my LASIK procedure recently. He was wonderful! Very professional and detailed in explaining the procedure before I was taken to the room. He was very calm and kind during the procedure. I am so happy my eye doctor's office chose him to perform procedures at their office!
About Dr. Hercules Logothetis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Logothetis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Logothetis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Logothetis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Logothetis speaks Greek.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Logothetis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Logothetis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Logothetis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Logothetis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.