Dr. Heriberto Callejas, MD
Overview of Dr. Heriberto Callejas, MD
Dr. Heriberto Callejas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine|Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Dr. Callejas works at
Dr. Callejas' Office Locations
Oak Cliff Family Healthcare129 W 9th St, Dallas, TX 75208 Directions (214) 941-0032
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was good . Callejas was concerned about my health. I would like the doctor to better explain a little better to the patient
About Dr. Heriberto Callejas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine|Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Callejas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callejas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Callejas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Callejas speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Callejas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7.
