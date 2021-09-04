Overview of Dr. Heriberto Callejas, MD

Dr. Heriberto Callejas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine|Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Callejas works at Wellmed At Oak Cliff in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.