Dr. Herkanwal Khaira, MD
Dr. Herkanwal Khaira, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital, Northbay Medical Center, Adventist Health St. Helena and Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center.
NorthBay Health Urology - Fairfield1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 200, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions
NorthBay Health Urology - Napa3250 Beard Rd, Napa, CA 94558 Directions
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Northbay Medical Center
- Adventist Health St. Helena
- Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Compass Rose Health Plan
- Covered California
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Everything went extremely will from beginning to post treatment. The care with which the procedure was performed certainly aided in a quick recovery and minimal side effects.
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1073691564
- Royal Melbourne Hospital
- University Of Michigan Health System
- University Of Michigan Health System
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Dr. Khaira has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khaira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Khaira using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Khaira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khaira has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khaira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khaira speaks Punjabi and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Khaira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khaira.
