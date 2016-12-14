Overview of Dr. Herman Barb, MD

Dr. Herman Barb, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Blackwood, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Barb works at Prabhaker S Patel MD PA in Blackwood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.