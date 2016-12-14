Dr. Herman Barb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herman Barb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Herman Barb, MD
Dr. Herman Barb, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Blackwood, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Barb works at
Dr. Barb's Office Locations
Prabhaker S Patel MD PA901 Route 168 Ste 101, Blackwood, NJ 08012 Directions (856) 228-7577
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Barb is a very caring, compassionate person. I tried to switch to him as my doctor today(I had been a patient of his partner Dr Patel for years- NOT happy with him. Unfortunately Dr Patel refused to "sign me over" to Dr Barb as his patient. There is apparently a rule that no one is allowed to switch doctors within the practice. So now I am forced to search for a new dr -with no one to go to in mean time I wish I had chosen Dr Barb years ago he is a very rare and hard to find person
About Dr. Herman Barb, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
