Dr. Herman Barb, MD

Psychiatry
4.3 (15)
Blackwood, NJ
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Herman Barb, MD

Dr. Herman Barb, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Blackwood, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Barb works at Prabhaker S Patel MD PA in Blackwood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barb's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Prabhaker S Patel MD PA
    901 Route 168 Ste 101, Blackwood, NJ 08012 (856) 228-7577

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Major Depressive Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Major Depressive Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anorexia
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Bipolar Disorder
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Eating Disorders
Marijuana Addiction
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Schizophrenia
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 14, 2016
    Dr Barb is a very caring, compassionate person. I tried to switch to him as my doctor today(I had been a patient of his partner Dr Patel for years- NOT happy with him. Unfortunately Dr Patel refused to "sign me over" to Dr Barb as his patient. There is apparently a rule that no one is allowed to switch doctors within the practice. So now I am forced to search for a new dr -with no one to go to in mean time I wish I had chosen Dr Barb years ago he is a very rare and hard to find person
    D Marie in Swedesboro, NJ — Dec 14, 2016
    About Dr. Herman Barb, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1225117682
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Herman Barb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barb works at Prabhaker S Patel MD PA in Blackwood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Barb’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Barb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

