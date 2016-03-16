See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Corona, CA
Dr. Herman Carstens, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.6 (74)
Map Pin Small Corona, CA
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Herman Carstens, MD

Dr. Herman Carstens, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.

Dr. Carstens works at Herman A. Carstens, M.D. in Corona, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carstens' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Herman A. Carstens, M.D.
    900 S Main St, Corona, CA 92882 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 736-0771
  2. 2
    Herman A. Carstens, M.D.
    6926 Brockton Ave, Riverside, CA 92506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 686-8600
  3. 3
    ONLY Ob-Gyn at Raincross Medical Building
    4646 Brockton Ave Ste 202, Riverside, CA 92506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 686-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
  • Riverside Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Breech Position
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Condyloma Destruction
Cryotherapy for Warts
Dilatation
Dilation and Curettage
Dysplasia
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Family Counseling
Family Planning Services
Female Incontinence
Genital Warts
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
High Risk Pregnancy
Hormone Imbalance
Hormone Replacement Therapy
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hypertension
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Infertility
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Natural Childbirth
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pelvic Exams
Pelvic Organ Prolapse
Pelvic Pain
Perimenopause
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Post-Operative Care
Pre-Operative Care
Preeclampsia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Premature Labor
Prenatal Care and Counseling
Routine Gynecological Care
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal Prolapse
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Access Care
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • Exclusive Healthcare
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • Inter Valley Health Plan
    • Intergroup
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • Pacificare Life and Health Insurance Co
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Prudential
    • Quality Health Plans
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • United Food and Commercial Workers
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Zurich

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (40)
    Mar 16, 2016
    Kind, understanding, very knowledgeable!
    Riverside, CA — Mar 16, 2016
    About Dr. Herman Carstens, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1386611242
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Med College
    Internship
    • Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Undergraduate School
    • Whittier Presbyn
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Herman Carstens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carstens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carstens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carstens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carstens speaks Italian, Portuguese, Spanish and Tagalog.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Carstens. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carstens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carstens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carstens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

