Overview

Dr. Herman Cheek, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Statesville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Cheek works at UNC Regional Physicians Carolina Cardiology in Statesville, NC with other offices in Lexington, NC, Winston Salem, NC and High Point, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.