Dr. Herman Cheek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herman Cheek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Herman Cheek, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Statesville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Cheek works at
Locations
-
1
UNC Regional Physicians Carolina Cardiology - Statesville218 Old Mocksville Rd, Statesville, NC 28625 Directions (704) 838-7125
-
2
UNC Regional Physicians Carolina Cardiology - Lexington14 Medical Park Dr, Lexington, NC 27292 Directions (336) 248-4864
-
3
UNC Regional Physicians Carolina Cardiology - Winston Salem2150 Country Club Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27104 Directions (336) 768-0437
-
4
UNC Regional Physicians Carolina Cardiology306 Westwood Ave Ste 401, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 885-6168
-
5
UNC Regional Physicians Carolina Cardiology - Lexington103 W Center Street Ext, Lexington, NC 27295 Directions (336) 248-4864
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheek?
He saved my life in 1996/1997. Put in stent. Still doing great. I thank him so much.
About Dr. Herman Cheek, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265493027
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Med College Penn
- University VA Affil Hosps
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheek works at
Dr. Cheek has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cheek speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.