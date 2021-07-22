See All Pediatricians in Memphis, TN
Dr. Herman Crisler Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Herman Crisler Jr, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (12)
Accepting new patients
61 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Herman Crisler Jr, MD

Dr. Herman Crisler Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pediatric Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Higginbotham, MD
Dr. Robert Higginbotham, MD
4.5 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Jeffrey Thompson, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Thompson, MD
4.0 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Cynthia Sands, MD
Dr. Cynthia Sands, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Crisler Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    5660 Mount Moriah Rd, Memphis, TN 38115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 542-2588
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Crisler Jr?

    Jul 22, 2021
    Dr. Crisler has always been thorough and caring with our children. He takes time to explain any diagnosis and treatment. My actually looks forward to seeing Dr. Crisler and “Miss Ellen”! Our family is grateful for the loving care we receive.
    Rachel Stenger-Wiley — Jul 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Herman Crisler Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Herman Crisler Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Crisler Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Crisler Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Crisler Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Herman Crisler Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Herman Crisler Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 61 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760599294
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Herman Crisler Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crisler Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crisler Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crisler Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Crisler Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crisler Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crisler Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crisler Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Herman Crisler Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.