Overview

Dr. Herman Downey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Downey works at Baptist Primary Care in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.