Dr. Herman Epstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Herman Epstein, MD
Dr. Herman Epstein, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Medical Center and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Epstein's Office Locations
Lakes OB GYN Associates4850 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste 118, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 329-2941
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health Medical Center
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr Epstein by a friend. I read the reviews and they were horrible. I said may be i should not go there if he is that bad. I went any way to see for myself. The staff were very friendly and I got out in timely manner. The Dr was very professional. The place it self is not up to date but well kept. To anyone who wish to go to his office. Disregard all of those bad reviews. If you don't like him don't go back but don't be a hater.
About Dr. Herman Epstein, MD
- Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356305445
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital Mt Sinai School
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Epstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Epstein has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Uterine Fibroids and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Epstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Epstein speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.
