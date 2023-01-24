Overview of Dr. Herman Houin, MD

Dr. Herman Houin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Houin works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI and Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.