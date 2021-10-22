See All Cardiologists in Farmington Hills, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Herman Kado, MD

Cardiology
4.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Herman Kado, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. 

Dr. Kado works at Millennium Cardiology in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Madison Heights, MI, Southfield, MI and Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Syncope and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Millennium Cardiology
    32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 115, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 587-2300
  2. 2
    Omg 1pc
    27483 Dequindre Rd Ste 101, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 544-9050
  3. 3
    Ascension Providence Hospital
    16001 W 9 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 587-2300
  4. 4
    Providence - Providence Park Hospital Novi Campus
    47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 587-2300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carotid Artery Disease
Syncope
Heart Disease
Carotid Artery Disease
Syncope
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 22, 2021
    Outstanding, Dr Kado is very professional, extremely knowledgeable, very patient, explained everything thoroughly, always great follow up and he saved my life and he is really a very nice person.
    A. Patterson — Oct 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Herman Kado, MD
    About Dr. Herman Kado, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033367362
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Herman Kado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kado has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Syncope and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

